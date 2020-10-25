Dr Manjunath for using Remdesivir to treat patients with moderate Covid infection 

Dr. C N Manjunath, professor of cardiology and Director, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, has advocated the use of Remdesivir to treat moderate Covid-19 patients.



While participating during a panel discussion on the infectious disease, he said: "Our personal experience with Remdesivir in Karnataka is quite satisfactory. In our hospital, 300 people got infected including faculty and staff. Out of them, 30 people were very sick. They were given a combination of Remdesivir and other essential medicines which helped them recover"

Dr. Manjunath was sharing experience on a virtual panel discussion on infectious diseases control organised by eHealth Magazine, a publication of Elets Technomedia Pvt Ltd, on October 20.

"We have a State expert committee on the therapy itself comprising seven renowned pulmonologists who deal with 100 cases on daily basis. They have good feelings about Remdesivir. One should understand the indication to use this drug. It should not be given when patients are very sick and on the ventilator. It needs to be started early. If you catch a patient at a moderate stage, Remdesivir should be used, leading to fast recovery. It reduces hospitalization time also. It is now quite cost-effective too as compared to what it was in June and July," he further said.