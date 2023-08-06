Government initiates ward delimitation process

Bengaluru: The Congress-led Karnataka government issued a surprise gazette notification on Friday, reducing the number of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) wards from 243 to 225.

This unexpected decision comes after the previous BJP government had made amendments to the Karnataka Municipal Act last year and increased the number of wards from 198 to 243. It is to be noted that the Congress party had previously criticized the method employed during the last ward delimitation, terming it

‘unscientific’.

Responding to various petitions, the High Court had granted the government 12 weeks to finish the delimitation process. As a result, the government must submit a comprehensive delimitation report to the High Court by September 20.

Upon the completion of the new ward boundary drawing, the government is expected to announce ward reservations as per the High Court’s directive. The HC had ordered the government to revisit the reservation allocation after considering several petitions.

To address recommendations for the BBMP elections, the Congress formed an internal committee led by senior Congress leader and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy. The committee submitted a detailed report outlining various measures to benefit the party’s prospects in the upcoming BBMP elections.

Ramalinga Reddy had earlier hinted at the possibility of the government conducting the BBMP elections in December later this year. With the ward delimitation process underway, the stage is set for a significant electoral event that will shape Bengaluru’s governance and its urban development.

The forthcoming BBMP elections hold great importance, and the government’s decisions throughout this process will be closely scrutinised.

Police collect Rs 7 lakh as fine in a week on B-M Expressway

Hans News Service

Mandya

The Mandya district police has taken a proactive approach to curb the rising number of accidents on the Bengaluru- Mysuru Expressway, which has claimed the lives of over 140 people and caused severe injuries to many others. To ensure road safety, the police are cracking down on motorists who flout the newly implemented rules, leading to the recovery of approximately Rs. 7 lakh in fines from violators over the past week.

In response to the alarming statistics of over a thousand accidents on the expressway, the highway authority and the police department jointly implemented stricter regulations. A key measure has been the imposition of traffic restrictions on two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and tractors, aiming to prevent vehicles from exceeding 100 kmph on the Expressway. Additionally, trucks have been directed to travel on the left side of the road to maintain order and safety

Despite the efforts of the authorities, some motorists have been observed disregarding the rules, leading to potential hazards on the road. As a consequence, the police have taken a firm stance and decided to impose fines on those found violating the traffic regulations. In the past week alone, a total of 100 drivers have been fined for various offenses, with Rs. 500 for speeding, Rs. 250 for lane discipline violations, and 100 for using restricted vehicles.