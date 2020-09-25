HCG and Strand Life Sciences launch genomic profiling

Bengaluru: Health Care Global Enterprises Limited (HCG Cancer Hospital Bengaluru) and Strand Life Sciences launched comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP), an approach to detect multiple actionable cancer biomarkers at 'one go' to optimize treatment for better clinical outcomes.



HCG has joined hands with Strand to develop StrandAdvantage500, a simple and comprehensive Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) based assay that analyses cancer-relevant genetic alterations from DNA and RNA derived from a patient's tumor in one integrated workflow.

Dr. B.S. Ajaikumar, Chairman and CEO, HCG Enterprises Ltd., said, "Cancer cases in India are on the rise, and the goal is to offer affordable as well as right cancer care. We have witnessed instances where patients do not respond to certain drugs due to their heterogeneous genetic makeup. Partnering with Strand and Illumina, we have been diligently profiling our patients to understand their genomic makeup and manage them accordingly. However, with CGP based tumor profiling, we will have consolidated cancer-relevant biomarker detection to understand more actionable genetic alterations upfront. With the launch of CGP using Strand Advantage500, HCG aims to implement an individualized predictive treatment model that will revolutionize cancer treatment by making it accessible for patients by offering substantial saving to the healthcare system. It will focus on improved outcomes, and ultimately follow the HCG way of treating cancer: the right way, the first time."

Dr Ramesh Hariharan, CEO, Strand Life Sciences, said, "As preferred partner of global diagnostic network, our goal is to be committed in helping the clinicians to make the right clinical decision for their patients. With cutting-edge Genomics and Bioinformatics expertise, strong multidisciplinary team and R&D capabilities, the launch of CGP using StrandAdvantage500 will immensely help to understand the heterogeneous disease like cancer."

Dr. Mithua Ghosh, Director and Head, Clinical Diagnostics, said, "Understanding the genetic profile of cancer helps oncologists penetrate the root cause of the disease at molecular and genetic level.

StrandAdvantage500 enables simultaneous detection of multiple oncology biomarkers associated with approved and developing therapies across multiple cancer types and other genetic signatures such as tumor mutational burden (TMB) and microsatellite instability (MSI), which are the emerging biomarkers of immunotherapy.

In a series of studies done in our laboratory, it was observed the up to 70-80% of patients had actionable genetic alterations identified by CGP. This information will enable oncologists to use more targeted and immunotherapy for their patients and lead to more clinical trial enrollment.