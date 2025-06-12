Heavy Rain Alert for Bengaluru and Karnataka: IMD Issues Red, Orange, and Yellow Alerts

The weather department (IMD) has warned of heavy rain in Bengaluru today and tomorrow. A yellow alert has been issued for the city.

On Wednesday, temperatures in Bengaluru were between 21°C and 28°C, with rain in many parts.

An IMD official said that light to moderate rain will fall in most areas, and heavy rain in a few places. Very heavy rain is expected in coastal Karnataka and nearby districts like Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, and Belagavi. Rain is likely to continue for the next 4–5 days.

Yellow alert: Bengaluru

Orange alert: Coastal Karnataka

Red alert: Entire Karnataka (Thursday)

Monsoon Active Again in Karnataka

After a short break, the monsoon is active again. It rained heavily in many areas on Thursday morning. In Dharwad, rain caused waterlogging.

The IMD has given a 7-day rain warning for Karnataka, saying most districts will get widespread rain until June 17.

Rain Forecast for Key Areas

Coastal Karnataka (Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi):

Very heavy rain and strong winds (30–40 kmph) expected.

North Interior Karnataka (Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag):

Very heavy rain and strong winds (50–60 kmph).

Heavy rain also likely in Koppal, Haveri, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Kalburgi, and Raichur.

Moderate rain in Bidar and Yadgir.

South Interior Karnataka (Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu):

Heavy to very heavy rain with strong winds (50–60 kmph).

Heavy rain also likely in Bengaluru (Urban & Rural), Mysuru, Tumakuru, Mandya, Davangere, and others.

Moderate rain expected in Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Kolar, and nearby areas.