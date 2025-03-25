  • Menu
High Unpaid Taxes in Bengaluru's Property Tax System: Mahadevapura Leads in Defaults

Mahadevapura, Bengaluru’s tech hub, tops property tax collections but also has the highest unpaid taxes, totaling Rs 32.17 crore.

Mahadevapura, a tech hub in Bengaluru, leads property tax collection with Rs 928.50 crore. However, it has the highest unpaid taxes, totaling Rs 32.17 crore, which is 3.46% of the total demand of Rs 960.66 crore. There are 81,481 properties with unpaid taxes.

The largest portion of unpaid taxes comes from vacant properties, which account for Rs 39.32 crore, suggesting underused or speculative holdings. Residential properties are paying more consistently, while non-residential properties have a Rs 44.67 crore shortfall, likely due to disputes and reassessments. Despite being a key revenue area, Mahadevapura's high default rate highlights issues with tax enforcement and delayed payments.

Other zones like East, South, and West also have unpaid taxes. East has Rs 25.81 crore pending (3.98% of Rs 675.21 crore), South has Rs 23.84 crore (4.22% of Rs 589.45 crore), and West has Rs 21.90 crore (5.32% of Rs 433.46 crore). Yelahanka has Rs 15.85 crore in arrears, RR Nagar has Rs 16.30 crore, and Bommanahalli has the highest unpaid tax percentage at 9.38%.

BBMP is facing a Rs 390 crore shortfall in property tax collections, with 3.49 lakh defaulters. Despite repeated reminders, many defaulters still avoid paying, causing harm to the city's revenue system.

