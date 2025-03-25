Live
- Netflix’s It’s Okay to Not Be Okay star Kim Soo Hyun faces career setbacks as Taiwan fan event and Disney+ drama get cancelled as a result of Kim Sae Ron controversy
- 5 Best Mystery Box Websites: Unleash Exciting Surprises Right to Your Doorstep!
- How to Structure an Investment Plan for Monthly Payouts After Retirement?
- Germany’s New Parliament Sees Decline in Women’s Representation
- White Roses in the UAE: Gift-Giving Etiquette and Cultural Significance
- BJP Targets Sonia & Rahul Gandhi Over Fresh Bofors Revelations In New Book
- Karnataka Minister KN Rajanna Seeks Legal Action Over Alleged Honey Trap Attempt
- BJP Launches ‘Saugat-e-Modi’ Outreach Program For Underprivileged Muslims Ahead Of Eid
- Hyderabad Tragic News: Toddler Dies After Hot Water Bucket Accident at Home
- NSS Camp: Student Community Service Commended - DMHO Dr. Swarajyalakshmi
High Unpaid Taxes in Bengaluru's Property Tax System: Mahadevapura Leads in Defaults
Mahadevapura, Bengaluru’s tech hub, tops property tax collections but also has the highest unpaid taxes, totaling Rs 32.17 crore.
Mahadevapura, a tech hub in Bengaluru, leads property tax collection with Rs 928.50 crore. However, it has the highest unpaid taxes, totaling Rs 32.17 crore, which is 3.46% of the total demand of Rs 960.66 crore. There are 81,481 properties with unpaid taxes.
The largest portion of unpaid taxes comes from vacant properties, which account for Rs 39.32 crore, suggesting underused or speculative holdings. Residential properties are paying more consistently, while non-residential properties have a Rs 44.67 crore shortfall, likely due to disputes and reassessments. Despite being a key revenue area, Mahadevapura's high default rate highlights issues with tax enforcement and delayed payments.
Other zones like East, South, and West also have unpaid taxes. East has Rs 25.81 crore pending (3.98% of Rs 675.21 crore), South has Rs 23.84 crore (4.22% of Rs 589.45 crore), and West has Rs 21.90 crore (5.32% of Rs 433.46 crore). Yelahanka has Rs 15.85 crore in arrears, RR Nagar has Rs 16.30 crore, and Bommanahalli has the highest unpaid tax percentage at 9.38%.
BBMP is facing a Rs 390 crore shortfall in property tax collections, with 3.49 lakh defaulters. Despite repeated reminders, many defaulters still avoid paying, causing harm to the city's revenue system.