Holi Parties In Bangalore: Events, Venues & Dates

If you are looking to celebrate Holi 2025, here are a few places to visit in Bengaluru.

1. Great Indian Holi Festival @ Pebbles, Palace Grounds

Date : Thu 13 Mar 2025 - Sun 16 Mar 2025

: Pebble The Jungle Lounge, Bengaluru Ticket Price: ₹99 onwards

Description: Enjoy a luxurious Holi celebration at a 5-star venue with stunning festive decorations. Dance to live DJ sets, energetic dhol beats, and Garba performances while playing with vibrant, skin-safe organic colors.

2. Holi 2025 @ Electronic City - Hello Holi Season - 3

Date : Fri 14 Mar 2025 - Sat 15 Mar 2025

: White Feather, Bengaluru Ticket Price: ₹99 onwards

Description: Celebrate Holi in an open area with organic colors, electrifying DJ music, and a rain dance. Enjoy delectable food and beverages as you groove to the beats in a vibrant setting.

3. Rang - E - Bahaar: Whitefield's Only Premium Holi

Date : Fri 14 Mar 2025 - Sun 16 Mar 2025

: Vivanta By Taj, Whitefield, Bengaluru Ticket Price: ₹199 onwards

Description: Experience an exclusive 5-star luxury Holi celebration at the lush lawns of Vivanta. With organic colors, live dhol performances, and a specially curated food & beverage menu, this is a premium festival you won’t want to miss.

4. Maha Holi - Edition 2025 - ITPB Whitefield

Date : Fri 14 Mar 2025 - Sat 15 Mar 2025

: ITPB Cricket Ground, Bengaluru Ticket Price: ₹99 onwards

Description: Dance to top DJs, enjoy live acts, and celebrate Holi at Bengaluru's biggest Holi party. With organic colors, an open-air venue, and premium food & beverages, it’s the perfect spot for a vibrant and hassle-free celebration.

5. HOLI EVENT GULAAAL 2025 TRINITY HOTEL WHITEFIELD

Date : Fri 14 Mar 2025 - Sun 16 Mar 2025

: Trinity Hotel, Whitefield, Bengaluru Ticket Price: ₹99 onwards

Description: Join the 8th season of the iconic Gulal Holi festival with unlimited colors, the biggest rain dance setup, and an open-air arena. With affordable food stalls and a convenient location near Kundalahalli Metro Station, this event promises a pocket-friendly, fun-filled celebration.

6. Gabbar Holi - Bangalore's Best Holi Festival

Date : Fri 14 Mar 2025 - Sat 15 Mar 2025

: Ivy Rossa Resort, Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru Ticket Price: ₹99 onwards

Description: Celebrate at the biggest open Holi arena in Bangalore with pool parties, unlimited organic colors, rain dances, and non-stop music. Enjoy delicious food, drinks, games, and performances for an unforgettable Holi experience.

Each event brings a unique vibe to Holi 2025 in Bengaluru, from luxury celebrations and premium venues to open-air festivities with music and color! Choose the one that suits your style of celebration. Which one are you most interested in?