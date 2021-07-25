IIMB alumni raises 2 crore to name classroom after former Marketing Professor 

Bengaluru: The alumni of IIM Bangalore have stepped forward to raise funds to name a classroom on campus after the iconic Professor of Marketing late P.N. Thirunarayana. He was associated with IIMB for over 33 years. Thirunarayana retired in 2005 and left an indelible mark on his studenst since 1977.

IIMB's alumni raised Rs 2 crore and availed the naming rights of a classroom that allows the school to use the untied funds for purposes that it deems fit.

The online classroom naming event was held on July 24 on Guru Purnima Day. Alumni, faculty, retired faculty, students, and members of the family of Thirunarayana joined the event online.

On this occasion, Prof Rishikesha T Krishnan, Director of IIMB, said: "Professor PNT was a legend in the Marketing area and generations of students benefited immensely from his teaching. I hope more alumni will participate in similar initiatives to acknowledge the great faculty of this institute." The donors were delighted that their alma mater was honouring Prof PNT by naming a classroom. The Post Graduate Programme (PGP) batch of 1993 said, "We are proud and privileged to contribute to this wonderful cause. It is a tribute and symbol of our affection for our Guru."

Purushottam, on behalf of the PGP 1986 batch, said: "We are fortunate that we received Prof PNT's infinite wisdom in our formative years and we are eternally grateful."

Sandeep Runwal, a student from PGP 1993 batch and the single largest individual contributor, added, "Professor PN Thirunarayana was a legend in Marketing and dedicating this classroom in his memory is a great legacy that IIMB is creating through this initiative."