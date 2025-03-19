Live
- Pareshan Boys Imran, Harsha Sai Abscond After Police Crack Down on Betting App Promotion
- After Rabri Devi and Tej Pratap, ED questions Lalu Prasad in IRCTC land-for-job case
- Sunita Williams returns from space, politicians hail India's daughter for her achievements
- GMR Hyderabad International Airport Connects Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam through VietJet
- Dreams have no upper limits: Kerala Speaker congratulates Sunita Williams
- Telangana Budget: Key Updates on Ration Cards, Civil Supplies
- Is New Bus Terminal on Cards at Aramgrah to Reduce Stress on MGBS, JBS?
- Nara Lokesh Announces Rating System for Schools
- Lookout notices for 69 Bangladeshi infiltrators possessing Indian passports
- 46,000 police posts lying vacant in West Bengal
Indian Cities Face Growing Heatwave Risks, but Long-Term Solutions Lack
An international report highlights how nine major Indian cities, including Mumbai and Bengaluru, focus on short-term heatwave responses.
An international report has found that nine major Indian cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, focus on short-term heat wave responses.
However, long-term solutions are lacking. The study warns that without better strategies, heat-related deaths could increase.
Using climate models, the study identified nine cities with populations over 1 million, including Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai, which are expected to face higher heat index values due to rising temperatures and humidity.
Mumbai, with 12.4 million people, is already experiencing long heatwaves because of high humidity. This reduces the body's ability to handle extreme heat.
The report also noted that while short-term measures exist, there are no long-term solutions like cooling systems, work-loss insurance, or better fire and electricity services.
In cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Surat, civil society groups have helped push for more climate action. This suggests that more civil society involvement is needed to strengthen government efforts.