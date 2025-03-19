Indian Cities Face Growing Heatwave Risks, but Long-Term Solutions Lack

An international report has found that nine major Indian cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, focus on short-term heat wave responses.

However, long-term solutions are lacking. The study warns that without better strategies, heat-related deaths could increase.

Using climate models, the study identified nine cities with populations over 1 million, including Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai, which are expected to face higher heat index values due to rising temperatures and humidity.

Mumbai, with 12.4 million people, is already experiencing long heatwaves because of high humidity. This reduces the body's ability to handle extreme heat.

The report also noted that while short-term measures exist, there are no long-term solutions like cooling systems, work-loss insurance, or better fire and electricity services.

In cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Surat, civil society groups have helped push for more climate action. This suggests that more civil society involvement is needed to strengthen government efforts.