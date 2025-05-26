Instagram User Arrested for Sharing Photos of Women on Bengaluru Metro Without Consent

A 27-year-old man named Diganth has been arrested in Bengaluru for running an Instagram account that shared photos and videos of women traveling on the Bengaluru Metro without their permission.

The police registered a complaint on Wednesday after someone reported the account. Diganth, who lives in Bengaluru but is originally from Hassan, Karnataka, was caught and is now being questioned by the police.

Diganth works in an office in Murugeshpalya. He took photos and videos of women while traveling to and from work on the metro. The police are investigating where he posted the pictures and whether he was paid for sharing them. They are also checking if he worked alone or with others.

The Instagram account had over 5,000 followers and contained many images of women on metro trains and platforms. After the complaint, the police filed a case, and the account was removed along with all its photos.

Police confirmed that the women were not aware they were being filmed or photographed.