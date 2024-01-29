IWL 2023-24: Fredrica Torkudzor's hat-trick helps HOPS score an away win against Kickstart

Bengaluru : Striker Fredrica Torkudzor struck a hat-trick as HOPS FC put in a clinical performance to beat Kickstart FC 5-1 in their Indian Women's Football League (IWL) at the Bangalore Football Stadium, here on Monday.

After Karishma Shirvoikar had put Kickstart FC in the lead in the fifth minute, Fredrica scored a hat-trick, which she completed in the second half injury time as he scored in the 28th minute, 59th and 90+5 minutes. Shailja and Gladys Amfobea added one each to make it a big win for HOPS FC.



While Kickstart got off to a quick start with Karishma opening the scoring, Fredrica and Gladys threatened the Bengaluru side’s defence in a bid to help HOPS get back into the game, which created quite the spectacle for the viewers who were treated to some end-to-end action.



Kickstart FC, despite taking the lead, persisted in their offensive efforts, seeking to double their lead. However, HOPS seized the opportunity that was created for them, as Torkudzor gracefully controlled a long ball from Rinku Devi and flawlessly executed a run that resulted in the equaliser in the 28th minute. Shailja put HOPS in the lead with six minutes of regulation time left in the first half, as she produced a spectacular effort from outside the box.



After the change of ends, Kickstart came out with more momentum, enjoying long spells of possession. However, HOPS sat back and looked to play through the wings to create their chances. This strategy paid dividends for the Delhi-based side, as Torkudzor managed to get her head onto a ball by Amfobea to double the lead for HOPS. Amfobea turned scorer 24 minutes later when she received a pass inside the penalty area and slotted it home.



There was more misery in store for Kickstart, as Torkudzor capitalised on a mistake by the Kickstart defence to complete her hat-trick deep in injury time.



This result takes HOPS to fourth on the IWL table with 10 points, while Kickstart remain third with 14 points; both teams have played seven matches apiece. HOPS take on Gokulam Kerala FC in their next match, on February 3, while Kickstart lock horns with East Bengal on February 5.

