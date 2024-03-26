Live
Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar visits temples before launching campaign for Lok Sabha polls
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President, D.K. Shivakumar, on Tuesday visited the Dharmasthala Manjunatha Temple and Kukke Subrahmanya Temple in Dakshina Kannada district before starting campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections in the state.
Shivakumar said that he sought the blessings of Lord Manjunath and Annappa Swamy before starting the 'Dharma Yuddha' of elections.
Interacting with media after offering prayers to Lord Manjunath at the famous pilgrimage centre Dharmasthala, he said, "I seek the blessings of Lord Manjunatha before I start any 'Dharma Yuddha'. Sri Manjunatha and Gangadhara ajja have been protecting me."
"I am at the abode of Lord Manjunatha, who is known for keeping his word. Similarly, we have also kept our promises and rolled out the five guarantee schemes. We will go before the people of Karnataka and seek their support," he added.
"We have done our work and it is now left to the people. The free bus travel for women has enabled dharma yatra for women. They are going on pilgrimage to places like Dharmasthala. We were able to implement it because people gave us strength. I am confident that people will remember these."
Shivakumar also visited the Sringeri Sharada Peetham and sought blessings from Jagadguru Sri Bharati Tirtha Mahaswamiji. Later, he visited Gowrigadde Ashram and met Avadhoot Vinaya Guruji.