Live
- Karnataka HC dismisses Congress MLA's plea to quash FIR in BJP worker murder case
- Deplorable that union govt has submitted false information to SC: Karnataka CM
- IPL 2024: Jadeja, Deshpande, and Mustafizur star in Chennai restricting Kolkata to 137/9
- There is nationwide sentiment in favour of NDA: UP CM Yogi at election rally in Wardha
- No state in India can compete with Andhra Pradesh in terms of welfare: Jagan Mohan Reddy
- Arvind Kejriwal would walk out of jail in a day if he joins BJP: Atishi
- District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath receives complaints in Nagar Kurnool Police Grievance Cell.
- FSSAI launches food safety drive in Delhi markets
- Assailants post 'celebratory video' after killing man in Hyderabad
- CBDT refutes reports on special drive to reopen tax cases on HRA claims
Just In
Karnataka HC dismisses Congress MLA's plea to quash FIR in BJP worker murder case
The Karnataka High Court on Monday dismissed Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni's plea seeking quashing of the FIR filed against him in connection with the murder of BJP worker Yogesh Gowda.
Bengaluru : The Karnataka High Court on Monday dismissed Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni's plea seeking quashing of the FIR filed against him in connection with the murder of BJP worker Yogesh Gowda.
A bench of Justice Krishna S. Dixit also directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to complete the inquiry and questioning of witnesses in the case swiftly.
BJP worker Gowda was hacked to death at his gym on June 15, 2016, and the accused surrendered to the police. However, the BJP and Gowda's family demanded a CBI inquiry.
Kulkarni was a cabinet minister in the Siddaramaiah-led government then.
Former CM B.S. Yediyurappa had announced in a public rally that as soon as the BJP government came to power, Kulkarni would be sent to prison. Yediyurappa had handed over the case to the CBI after assuming power in 2019.
Following the CBI probe, Kulkarni was arrested and he got bail after nine months.
Kulkarni, who is deemed close to Siddaramaiah, was elected from the Dharwad Assembly seat in the 2023 state polls, despite the court banning his entry into the constituency and his wife and daughter campaigning on his behalf. He is presently the Chairman of the Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board.