Live
- Honoring the brave defenders of the nation
- iPhone 15 Now Available for Under Rs 40,000: Best Deal You Can’t Miss
- More women workers in India confident of skills for career advancement
- Tripura CM, Ministers, MLAs set to get big salary hike
- SC Dismisses Bail Cancellation Petition of AP CM Chandrababu
- Sleep as a Public Health Priority for Teenagers
- PM Modi, TN Governor, CM Stalin remember Tamil saint-poet Tiruvalluvar
- Rape-murder case: K'taka BJP delegation visits victim's residence in Bengaluru
- Abhishek Banerjee admits to growing infighting in Trinamool
- Mayawati accuses Congress of trying to end reservation
Just In
Karnataka Minister Orders Action After Dalit Family Faces Boycott Over Rape Complaint
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has sought a report after a Dalit family was boycotted for filing a rape complaint against an upper-caste youth in Yadgir district. The family, including their children, faced severe discrimination, being denied essential items and services. Authorities are investigating the incident, and steps are being taken to ensure justice for the affected family.
Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, has sought an urgent report regarding a disturbing incident in Yadgir district, where a Dalit family faced a social boycott after lodging a rape complaint against an upper-caste youth.
The incident, which took place in a village with a predominantly Scheduled Caste population, has shocked many.
A 15-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by an upper-caste youth, resulting in her pregnancy. When the family filed a complaint under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the upper-caste community retaliated by imposing a boycott on the Dalit family. As a result, Dalit children were denied essential school supplies such as notebooks, pens, and pencils.
The family was also barred from fetching water in the village. Minister Parameshwara has ordered immediate action to address this issue and instructed authorities to intervene and ensure the safety of the Dalit families in the village.
The authorities have also been asked to listen to the concerns of the affected individuals and take necessary measures to calm the situation. The investigation into the matter is ongoing, and senior officers have been tasked with providing further updates.