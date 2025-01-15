Karnataka Minister Orders Action After Dalit Family Faces Boycott Over Rape Complaint

Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, has sought an urgent report regarding a disturbing incident in Yadgir district, where a Dalit family faced a social boycott after lodging a rape complaint against an upper-caste youth.

The incident, which took place in a village with a predominantly Scheduled Caste population, has shocked many.

A 15-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by an upper-caste youth, resulting in her pregnancy. When the family filed a complaint under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the upper-caste community retaliated by imposing a boycott on the Dalit family. As a result, Dalit children were denied essential school supplies such as notebooks, pens, and pencils.

The family was also barred from fetching water in the village. Minister Parameshwara has ordered immediate action to address this issue and instructed authorities to intervene and ensure the safety of the Dalit families in the village.

The authorities have also been asked to listen to the concerns of the affected individuals and take necessary measures to calm the situation. The investigation into the matter is ongoing, and senior officers have been tasked with providing further updates.