Just In
Kempegowda Airport Nears Capacity, Deve Gowda Seeks Alternative
Deve Gowda urges swift action on Bengaluru's second airport as KIA nears capacity. Karnataka debates site selection; official announcement expected soon.
Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) MP H.D. Deve Gowda has urged the central government to expedite plans for a second airport in Bengaluru, citing rising passenger traffic at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).
Speaking during the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, Deve Gowda highlighted the need to ease congestion at the city’s only international airport.
Tamil Nadu MP M. Thambidurai also raised a separate demand, advocating for an airport in Hosur, located about an hour from Bengaluru. His request added another dimension to the ongoing discussions on aviation infrastructure in the region.
Deve Gowda informed the Rajya Sabha that the Karnataka government had already initiated discussions with the Union Minister regarding a second airport.
“The proposal is in an advanced stage. I am not opposing Tamil Nadu’s request, but the matter must be handled carefully,” he said. He also pointed out that the airport he had sanctioned during his tenure as Prime Minister was now struggling to accommodate increasing passenger volumes.
Responding to the concerns, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu acknowledged the growing demand for additional airport infrastructure in Bengaluru. “The existing airport is nearing saturation. A second airport is under discussion, and once a site is finalized and submitted for clearance, we will take the necessary steps,” Naidu said.
The Karnataka government had previously identified seven potential locations for the new airport, but internal differences have stalled the final selection.
Home Minister G. Parameshwara has advocated for Tumakuru due to its proximity to his constituency, while Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has pushed for sites in Ramanagara, including Bidadi and Harohalli.
State Minister M.B. Patil has confirmed that an official announcement regarding the chosen site will be made soon, as deliberations continue within the state government.