Live
- India vs India A: Team Opts for Internal Match Over Traditional County Warm-Ups
- Former BRS MLA detained on arrival from Dubai
- Kempegowda International Airport Becomes India’s First to Receive Skytrax 5-Star Rating
- India's power demand surges in March amid hot weather, high industrial growth
- Rising Property Prices in Bengaluru: A Challenge for Middle-Class Homebuyers
- India defies global office rental slump, clocks double-digit growth: Report
- Manipal Hospitals Partners with Google Cloud to Advance AI-Driven Digital Healthcare Across India
- Wordle #1391: Hints and Tips for April 10, 2025
- Congratulations pour in for Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar as they announce their second pregnancy
- KLH Deemed to be University Hosts Prestigious IEEE GRSS 3-Day Capacity Building Workshop on GNSS-Reflectometry
Kempegowda International Airport Becomes India’s First to Receive Skytrax 5-Star Rating
Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru has made history by becoming the first airport in India to earn the prestigious 5-star rating from Skytrax.
Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru has made history by becoming the first airport in India to receive the prestigious 5-star rating from Skytrax. Skytrax is a global ranking organization that evaluates airports worldwide. Only a few airports globally receive this top rating.
To earn the 5-star rating, Skytrax conducted a detailed review of more than 800 touchpoints at the airport, covering over 30 categories. These categories include important aspects like:
- Cleanliness
- Design
- Security
- Digital features
- Hospitality
- Sustainability
- Inclusivity
The 5-star rating highlights the excellent experience at KIA's Terminal 2. KIA has also been named the Best Regional Airport in India and South Asia, enhancing its reputation.
Hari Marar, CEO of BIAL, said, "These achievements put Bengaluru on the global aviation map. We're grateful for the support from passengers, partners, and employees."
Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax, added, "BLR Airport is the first in India to earn the highest 5-star rating."
This recognition highlights KIA's great service and puts Bengaluru on the global aviation stage.