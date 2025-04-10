 Kempegowda International Airport Becomes India’s First to Receive Skytrax 5-Star Rating

Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru has made history by becoming the first airport in India to receive the prestigious 5-star rating from Skytrax. Skytrax is a global ranking organization that evaluates airports worldwide. Only a few airports globally receive this top rating.

To earn the 5-star rating, Skytrax conducted a detailed review of more than 800 touchpoints at the airport, covering over 30 categories. These categories include important aspects like:

Cleanliness

Design

Security

Digital features

Hospitality

Sustainability

Inclusivity

The 5-star rating highlights the excellent experience at KIA's Terminal 2. KIA has also been named the Best Regional Airport in India and South Asia, enhancing its reputation.

Hari Marar, CEO of BIAL, said, "These achievements put Bengaluru on the global aviation map. We're grateful for the support from passengers, partners, and employees."

Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax, added, "BLR Airport is the first in India to earn the highest 5-star rating."

This recognition highlights KIA's great service and puts Bengaluru on the global aviation stage.