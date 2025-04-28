Kiran Mazumdar Shaw Calls Bengaluru a 'Garbage City,' Check Her Post Here

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson of Biocon Limited, criticized Bengaluru’s condition, stating that the city is becoming a "garbage city" instead of the once-planned Garden City.

She shared a video from Lal Bagh and called on citizens to take action and restore the city.

Her comments followed BJP MP Tejasvi Surya’s letter to Bengaluru Incharge Minister DK Shivakumar and BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath.

Surya pointed out the poor state of roads and public infrastructure during the TCS World 10K race, mentioning potholes, garbage, and broken footpaths, which he said created a negative image of the city.