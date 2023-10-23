K’taka Cong to make appointments to boards, corporations after Oct 25

Bengaluru : Karnataka Congress, which is leaving no stone unturned in its preparation for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, has taken yet another step to make appointments to boards and corporations in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Dy CM and state party President DK Shivakumar stated on Monday that a meeting will be held after October 25 to clear appointments to boards and corporations. The appointment of executive president will also be discussed at the meeting, he added.

“We are willing to give power to legislators and workers. I am saying this as a party worker. The meeting was supposed to be held on October 20 with the CM. It could not be held. After Dusshera festival we will sit together and discuss the matter,” Shivakumar stated.

High command leaders will also arrive from New Delhi for the talks. “Our state incharge and AICC General Secretary is busy with ticket distribution for Rajasthan and other states. Most likely the ticket announcement would be made tomorrow (Tuesday). Before that we will hold our meeting,” he stated.

“We are giving good governance and are keeping our word to the electorate. I don’t know how people are talking about a power crisis in the state. We don’t bother. We will save our people. The directions have been given to ensure uninterrupted power in industrial areas. We have also directed the officials to ensure five hours of power supply to farmers no matter what,” he stated.

“The whole country is looking towards Karnataka. We are not controlling the media like it is done in other states. The media is a part of democracy. Despite the criticism, you (media) are correcting society. We will cooperate and take your guidance,” he stated.

When asked about Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje being considered for the post of Karnataka BJP President, Shivakumar stated, “They (BJP) have not elected the Leader of the Opposition five months after the state Assembly elections. If they are not able to elect one, I don’t want to talk about the weakness in the party.”

Replying to a question that if Shobha Karandlaje and former CM HD Kumaraswamy get together, won’t it be a challenge for the Congress party, Shivakumar maintained, “If equally strong competitors are there in the ring, it would be better.”