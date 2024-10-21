‘Light only green firecrackers’

Bengaluru : To prevent air pollution, noise pollution, in the interest of the health of senior citizens and small children, Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwara Khandre has appealed to give up firecrackers or use only green firecrackers.

There is an inextricable bond with the festival of light and firecrackers, which light up the lamp of wisdom by dispelling darkness and ignorance. But these firecrackers cause severe damage to the environment, in this regard the conscious citizens have requested not to use chemical, heavy metal firecrackers which add thick smoke to the environment.

We see many children injured in the eyes while bursting firecrackers, many injured. So it is better not to light firecrackers as much as possible. If you have to burst firecrackers, only green firecrackers that do not harm the environment should be lit, he said in a statement.

The National Green Tribunal and the Supreme Court in their several judgments have banned chemical crackers that make more than 125 decibels and emit a lot of smoke. Allowed to light green firecrackers only from 8 to 10 pm. Eshwara Khandre said that public should follow these rules.



On the occasion of Ganapati festival, in a meeting held with the chief secretary and all the district commissioners of the state, while giving permission to the firecracker shop, it was suggested that the shop owner should write a cover saying that only green firecrackers will be stocked, transported and sold. Violators have been told not to allow firecrackers from the front row. He said that the district administration should take action in this regard.



The Environment Minister has requested organizations, teachers, lecturers, environmentalists, public representatives to create awareness among the people, especially children, about the ill effects of firecrackers and request them to give up firecrackers or use only green firecrackers.



Chemical and heavy metal crackers, which emit a lot of noise and thick smoke, also cause respiratory problems.



Animals and birds are also disturbed due to loud firecrackers. So let’s put aside the crackers. Eshwar Khandre has called us to celebrate Diwali in an eco-friendly way by lighting it with lamps.

