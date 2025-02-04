Minister Mankal S. Vaidya Issues Stern Warning Against Cow Theft in Uttara Kannada

In the wake of rising cow theft incidents in Uttara Kannada district, District In-charge Minister Mankal S. Vaidya issued a strong warning to those involved in such activities. He asserted that they could face severe consequences. The Minister warned that people involved with theft would be openly shot at on the road or at the circle. His strong words followed a public outcry over a recent incident where a pregnant cow was slaughtered near Honnavar.

Vaidya acknowledged that cow theft has been a persistent issue and vowed to take decisive action to stop it. He emphasised that cows are treated with affection and respect, as they provide milk, and such activities are unacceptable. The Minister reassured the public that law enforcement is actively addressing the problem.

He also criticised the opposition for its silence during its time in power. He said that the current government and police department are working tirelessly to curb cow thefts. Vaidya made it clear that no one, regardless of their background, would be spared if caught engaging in illegal activities.

Vaidya mentioned that when the BJP was in power, similar incidents happened but no action was taken. However, under the current government, strict actions, like arrests, will be made. He emphasised that the government, along with the Chief Minister and Home Minister, is committed to protecting people who raise cows and will not let anyone harm this effort.