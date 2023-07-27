Minister Zameer visited Joly Mohalla and Bhakshi garden slums to accommodate 262 families

BENGALURU: The Chamarajpet MLA and Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan visited Jolly Mohalla and Bhakshi Garden slums of Chamarajpet Constituency on Thursday and inspected the place, after demand for permanent housing arrangements for 262 families living in were made.

Slum Development Board Chief Engineer Balaraju, BBMP Joint Commissioner Yogesh to conduct a survey and report on the alternative site in the background of 52 family huts being built on Rajakaluve in Bhakshi Garden and to report on temporary shifting to another place as time is needed to construct the residential complex, Minister Instructed.

The locals have been living in the same place for several years now and appealed to the minister to provide a permanent roof.