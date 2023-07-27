Minister Zameer visited Joly Mohalla and Bhakshi garden slums to accommodate 262 families

Live
- 'Peka Medalu' teaser released by Mass Ka Dass Vishwak Sen
- PL Stock Report - UTI Asset Management Company (UTIAM IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - Positive surprise on equity yields - BUY
- Murmu lays foundation of 'Divine Light House' of PBKIVV
- ISRO successfully conducts tests on propulsion system for Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission
- Lok Sabha adjourned for the day after passage of two bills amid protests over Manipur issue
- Sensex falls 440 points, Nifty tests 19,650
- MPs from opposition bloc INDIA to visit Manipur on July 29, 30
- Following are foreign exchange rates on July-27-2023
- Bharat Biotech picks up 20 per cent stake in Eastman Exports Global Clothing
- Mega Prince Varun Tej, Karuna Kumar, Vyra Entertainments Pan India Movie #VT14 Titled Matka, Launched Grandly With Pooja Ceremony
Highlights
The Chamarajpet MLA and Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan visited Jolly Mohalla and Bhakshi Garden slums of Chamarajpet Constituency on Thursday and inspected the place, after demand for permanent housing arrangements for 262 families living in were made.
BENGALURU: The Chamarajpet MLA and Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan visited Jolly Mohalla and Bhakshi Garden slums of Chamarajpet Constituency on Thursday and inspected the place, after demand for permanent housing arrangements for 262 families living in were made.
Slum Development Board Chief Engineer Balaraju, BBMP Joint Commissioner Yogesh to conduct a survey and report on the alternative site in the background of 52 family huts being built on Rajakaluve in Bhakshi Garden and to report on temporary shifting to another place as time is needed to construct the residential complex, Minister Instructed.
The locals have been living in the same place for several years now and appealed to the minister to provide a permanent roof.
