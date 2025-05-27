Namma Metro Yellow Line Faces Fresh Delay; Launch Likely by Late July or August

Live
Highlights
The 19.15-km Yellow Line between RV Road and Bommasandra is delayed due to pending safety certifications and train shortages. BMRCL awaits crucial ISA clearance, with CMRS inspection now likely in July.
The much-anticipated Yellow Line of Namma Metro, connecting RV Road to Bommasandra over a stretch of 19.15 km, has been delayed once again and is now expected to open by late July or even August, according to sources familiar with the matter.
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had earlier set a target of May 2025 for the full commissioning of the line. However, the current delay stems primarily from a shortage of operational trains and pending safety certifications.
In April, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) submitted documents to the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) for initiating statutory inspections.
