Namma Metro Yellow Line to Open Soon After Safety Check

The Yellow Line of Namma Metro, from R V Road to Bommasandra, may open soon. The final safety check will happen on July 15 and 16, said BMRCL officials.

Tests for the train’s brakes and power system are already done.

The tracks and stations were finished over a year ago, but the opening was delayed because the trains arrived late. This line is made for driverless trains. One test train was checked in April by metro safety officers.

Before that, another group called RDSO tested the trains, tracks, and brakes.

The second test train came in January 2025, and the third came in May. All trains were tested many times.

After all systems were checked by safety experts, the line got the approval papers.

A BMRCL officer said the metro will start after final approval is given. The exact start date will be told by the state and central governments.

One more train will come in July to help with running the metro.

This Yellow Line is 18.8 km long and has 16 stations. It will help people travel better in south Bengaluru.

With inputs from Bangalore Mirror