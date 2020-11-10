NCRTC to develop indigenous platform screen doors  

Bengaluru: Taking a step forward towards realising Prime Minister's vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', NCRTC signed an MoU with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for indigenous development of Platform Screen Doors (PSDs). The MoU was signed by Navneet Kaushik, Director/Systems, NCRTC and Manoj Kumar, Executive Director (National Marketing), BEL. NCRTC and BEL will indigenously develop PSD systems for the upcoming MRTS/RRTS/ high-speed rail projects of India as well as abroad.

The PSDs act as a safety barrier between the passengers on the platform and the train/track. Besides helping in better crowd management at the stations, PSDs also prevent any untoward incidents like jumping or falling on the track. It not only helps in reducing the risks of accidents but also prevents suicides. Till now, the PSDs used in India have been imported. There exists a huge demand for affordable PSDs in upcoming BRTS/Metro/RRTS and high-speed rail projects in India. Existing metro systems are also realising the need to install PSDs for ensuring passenger safety.

NCRTC and BEL in collaboration will design and develop PSDs for different rail-based systems in India and abroad. This will be a first and one of its kind initiative where indigenously developed PSD systems will be used in India and will be exported globally as well.

Vinay Kumar Singh, Managing Director, NCRTC on this occasion said, "NCRTC is working continuously towards identifying items that are presently being imported for MRTS/RRTS/High Speed Rail projects and make strategies to bring such technologies to India through RRTS project to trigger domestic capacity development. Indigenous development of PSDs is one such step towards realising the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat. Made in India PSDs will not only benefit the upcoming RRTS corridors but will also benefit the upcoming and existing BRTS/metro rail systems/high speed rail projects of the country."

Right from the planning and designing stage of the project RRTS, NCRTC has accorded utmost importance to passenger safety. Given the high-speed train movement at rapid frequencies, NCRTC has planned the provision of PSDs at all the RRTS stations.