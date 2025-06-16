  • Menu
New Airports in Karnataka: Land Prices Soar in Surrounding Areas

Highlights

The Karnataka government is developing new airports in Vijayapura and Hassan, with major investments boosting real estate and local economy. Bengaluru to get a second international airport soon.

The Karnataka government has announced big updates about airports. Bengaluru will get a second international airport. New airports are also being planned in other districts.

Two new airports are being built in Vijayapura and Hassan. Work on both airports has already started.

In Vijayapura, the airport will be built on 727 acres and will cost ₹347.92 crore.

In Hassan, the airport will be near Bhoovanahalli, 6 km from the town, and will cost ₹193.65 crore.

Both airports may be ready by 2026.

Because of these projects, land prices in nearby areas have gone up. Real estate activity has increased across Karnataka.

The government expects to earn more money from these airports. Tourism, farming transport, and trade will also grow. This will help the state's economy and land value.

