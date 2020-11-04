Now, an eco-friendly sanitiser that uses tap water

Bengaluru: Diamond Drops, a new age start-up has launched the first of its kind revolutionary cleaning and sanitising agent that is produced with tap water and is eco-friendly and residue free. It has been claimed that natural oxidizer which kills 99.9% of most common harmful microbes in just 30 seconds runs on a game changing technology called Conductive Diamond Electrolysis, that uses normal tap water to produce Activated Ozone Water which is a natural germ killer. The products also act as multi-purpose solutions and can be utilised as cleaner, sanitizer and deodorizer.

Activated Ozone Water (AOW) is a product of water and electrical charge. The process creates one of the most powerful oxidisers on the planet, revolutionising the way people clean, sanitise and deodorising the spaces. Using AOW not only eliminates the need to use harsh chemicals, it also eliminates the need to purchase multiple cleaning products.

Announcing the launch of this path breaking offering, Harish HP, Founder & CEO of Diamond Drops, said, "This is a very proud moment for us and we are very excited to launch this advanced technology that can create products with real impact. Through our technology, the sanitising solution produced will have zero harsh chemicals, making it safer for people to use. As the solution is non-synthetic and biodegradable, this makes the product more sustainable and environment friendly. Given the Covid-19 crisis where cleaning and sanitization is of high priority, we have achieved 99.9% virus reduction within 30 seconds against the commercial testing surrogate for Human Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes CoVid-19 disease).

This was tested scientifically and validated by independent experts at accredited laboratories. We believe that our technology will redefine the human way of cleaning and sanitisation."

This small, portable spraying device can kill microbes present in any living space effectively. It will practically replace all other cleaning agents such as surface cleaner, fruit, vegetable, meat and fish cleanser, sanitizer and deodoriser to clean smelly objects like shoes and as a general disinfectant for any other object that might contain germs. The product's life lasts up to 5,000 refills and beyond. It also has an LED indicator to notify when the bottle is producing aqueous ozone or when it needs to be charged. Needless to say, this novel method is food-safe, child-safe, pet safe and eliminates the need to clean your house with chemicals that aren't healthy. The company also has separate products for institutional usage and ideal for homes, offices, hospitals, restaurants, schools, malls, mass transit etc.

The coronavirus pandemic is altering every aspect of how we live. Beyond design and space, cleanliness is now paramount. However, the use of toxic cleaners and disinfectants at home is causing a plethora of skin infections, respiratory problems and secondly, the sheer number of plastic bottles bought, used and thrown every year is a serious concern. It is just a myth that technology and nature cannot walk parallel.