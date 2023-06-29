Number of deaths on roads has increased in 2023: Traffic Police

Bengaluru: According to the Bangalore Traffic Department, an average of at least three people have lost their lives every day in the last three years in accidents in the capital. When the Traffic Police analyzed the number of accidents and deaths in the city in three years, a shocking fact was revealed.

Every day 2,000 new vehicles are hitting the road in the metropolis. Accidents are happening due to speeding and negligent driving of motorists. Compared to the last two years, the number of deaths in 2023 has increased.

In 2020, 632 fatal accidents occurred and 657 people died. In 2021, 618 accidents occurred and 651 people died. In 2022, 752 accidents occurred and 772 people died. 134 more accidents occurred in 2022 than 2021, in which 121 people died.

Of the 772 people who died in 2022, 341 were bike riders, 247 were pedestrians, and 90 were rear-end riders. In this, 122 people died while driving without helmets and 319 people died while wearing helmets. An average of 163 people are victims of self-accident every year.

In three years, 600 men and 94 women died in accidents. Most of the dead are men aged 21 to 40 and women aged 31 to 50, which is unfortunate. Fewer accidents occurred in 2020-21 than in 2022. The reason for this was the decline in accidents due to the lockdown due to Corona. During Corona, the number of vehicles on the road was scarce. Due to work from home, schools and colleges there was a decline in the number of accidents.

In 2022, the death toll of Bengaluru residents was 464, from various districts - 139, from outside the state - 137, foreigners - 4, strangers - 28. 543 people died due to head injuries. 3 people died due to road pothole.

139 accidents occurred on cement roads, 608 on asphalt roads and 5 on dirt roads. 569 accidents occurred due to speeding on straight roads, 37 on turn roads, 37 on T junctions, 32 on four road junctions, 17 on road humps.

In 2022, 108 pedestrians were killed while crossing the road at non-designated places, 44 people were killed while crossing the road at designated places, 62 people were killed while walking on the side of the road. 164 pedestrians died in 2020, 161 pedestrians in 2021.