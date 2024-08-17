OPD bandh of private hospitals across Karnataka today

Bengaluru : A few days ago, the government doctors had protested and went on strike demanding the fulfilment of various demands. Now it is the turn of private hospital doctors. Doctors of private hospitals have gone on strike.

But this time the reason is different! Doctors have announced a bandh across Karnataka on Saturday in protest against the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata. Meanwhile, Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao responded in Bengaluru and said that he would take action to ensure that patients are not disturbed due to the doctors’ strike. I have also spoken to the Chief Secretary. I have asked to discuss what steps can be taken. Doctors have said that they will protest so as not to cause any trouble. However, the public should not be disturbed. Dinesh Gundurao said that he will call a meeting of all associations to discuss the action. While Varamahalakshmi festival is celebrated all over the country, protests are brewing in the cultural city of Mysore. Doctors protested in front of KR Hospital in Mysore wearing black armbands to condemn the rape of a Kolkata medical student. Junior doctors and medical students of KR Hospital participated in the protest.

Protests are going on all over the country regarding the case of rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor which has shocked the country. Last Friday, the semi-naked body of a postgraduate training (PGT) doctor was found in the seminar hall of Kolkata’s state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The doctor, who was on night duty, finished her meal with her colleagues and went to the seminar hall to rest. She was raped and murdered as she was alone. According to the post-mortem report, gang-rape and murder are suspected.

