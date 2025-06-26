Live
PC Mohan Raises Alarm Over Soaring Bengaluru Auto Rickshaw Fares After Bike Taxi Ban
PC Mohan highlights the sharp rise in Bengaluru auto rickshaw fares post bike taxi ban. Commuters face high costs, urging Karnataka government to regulate fares and stop overcharging by app aggregators.
Bengaluru commuters are struggling with rising auto rickshaw fares following the Karnataka government’s ban on bike taxis across the state. According to P C Mohan, a four-term BJP MP for Bangalore Central, a short 1.5 km auto ride booked via popular aggregator apps now costs more than ₹70. This sharp increase has caused frustration among daily travellers.
Mr Mohan said that fare regulation in Bengaluru has completely broken down. He urged the state government to fix base fares, ensure meters are used, and protect passengers from unfair practices by app-based companies. He also warned that commuters have already lost over ₹1,010 crore due to overcharging.
Many commuters are now calling on the government to take immediate action to control auto fares and prevent digital monopolies from exploiting passengers. They hope fair pricing will be restored soon to ease the burden on daily travellers.