Peenya Flyover Restrictions Extended for 18 More Months: Heavy Vehicles Still Banned

Work is still ongoing on the 4.2 km Peenya Flyover in Bengaluru. Heavy vehicles like buses and trucks were allowed to use the flyover only four days a week, but now there is more bad news. The restriction will continue for another 18 months, meaning no heavy vehicles from Friday evening to Saturday morning.

So far, 240 cables have been installed on the flyover. In the next phase, 1,200 more cables will be installed. Once the work is done, the flyover will be fully open to traffic, but experts from IISc will need to check it first.

Many drivers are frustrated with the traffic jams and delays. They want better inspections and faster solutions. Even after repairs, traffic problems continue, and people are hoping for relief soon.