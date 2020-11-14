Planetarium reopens, adopts Covid safety meassures 

Bengaluru: Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium (JNP), Bengaluru, reopened to public from Friday. The authorities of the planetarium said that they had taken the decision after putting in place a Standard Operating Procedure as per the Covid guidelines of the State government.

"Thermal screening of visitors and hand sanitisers are made available at the ticket counter and the exit door of the Sky-theatre. Floor markings are made to guide public to maintain physical distance and online ticket booking and digital payment using UPI have been introduced. To ensure physical distance in the Sky-theatre, alternative seats are left vacant though the arrangement has reduced our seating capacity to 110 per show," a senior official said.

According to the reports, a new programme "TO WORLDS BEYOND: Journey through the Solar System" is added to the show schedule. It was inaugurated by Dr. E. V. Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Electronics, IT, BT & S&T, Karnataka. The planetarium will be commencing the 'Weekend classes for Pre University Students' on the topic Rigid Body Dynamics from November 29.