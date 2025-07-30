Rahul Gandhi Alleges Voter Fraud in Karnataka, Plans August 4 Protest in Bengaluru

Rahul Gandhi has said that the BJP changed voter lists in Karnataka. He called it a "big vote theft." He plans to hold a protest in Bengaluru on August 4. The Karnataka Congress is helping to organise it. After the protest, Gandhi will meet the Election Commission.

Gandhi said Congress checked voter lists for six months. They found fake names and changes. He said, “We have proof. It’s a serious theft.”

Support from Karnataka Leaders

Home Minister G Parameshwara said Gandhi will speak to the Election Commission. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the BJP changed voter lists during the last election. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar also said he found problems in Bangalore Rural’s list.

The protest will happen at Freedom Park. There will be no march because of court orders. The event will follow all rules.

Why This Matters

This protest comes as voter list changes are being checked in other states too. Gandhi’s protest may push for fair elections. Many are now asking if voter data is safe and fair in India.