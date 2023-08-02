Rising trend of lung cancer cases among women, non-smokers

Bengaluru: On the World Lung Cancer Day health experts have expressed concern over the rising trend of lung cancer among women and non-smokers in the IT capital of the country, Bengaluru. Dr. Vivek Anand Padegal, Director - Pulmonology, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru stated that lung cancer is experiencing a surge among women in the state capital. Based on a recent study conducted by the Indian Cancer Society, the incidence of lung cancer in female residents of Bengaluru has escalated by 20 per cent over the past five years.

This concerning pattern is particularly alarming because lung cancer stands as one of the primary causes of cancer-related fatalities among women in India. Various factors seem to contribute to this growing issue. One significant factor is the increasing number of women who have taken up smoking. Since smoking is the leading cause of lung cancer, the rise in the number of female smokers in Bengaluru in recent years has likely contributed to the surge in cases. Passive smoking in no-smokers could be contributing as well, said Dr Vivek Anand Padegal. Another potential contributor is the escalating pollution levels in the city. Bengaluru’s air quality, which is among the poorest in India, presents a known risk factor for lung cancer, potentially worsening the situation for women in the city, he says. (IANS)