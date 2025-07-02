Servotech to Set Up India’s Largest EV Charging Station at Bengaluru Airport

Servotech Renewable got a big order from Bengaluru Airport to set up an electric vehicle (EV) charging station.

The station will have 10 fast chargers, the biggest at any Indian airport. It will charge electric buses that move passengers around the airport. This will help cut pollution and make the airport cleaner.

Servotech will install, test, and maintain the chargers for five years.

Sarika Bhatia from Servotech said this project is important for making airport transport greener. The company plans to do more projects like this to help India use clean energy.