Solo drivers to be fined 250 for not wearing masks 

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has made it mandatory for solo riders as well to wear masks and in case of violation a fine of Rs 250 will be imposed.

In a fresh circular the palike has ordered that a person driving alone in a four-wheeler with the window glass closed should also wear a mask.

"Covid is a viral infection that is predominantly transmitted through respiratory droplets while coughing, sneezing and speaking. Facemask when worn by a healthy person is known to protect self and when worn by an infected person will prevent further spread of infection," the circular issued by the BBMP commissioner N Manjunath Prasad read.