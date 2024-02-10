Tensions flare up as fracas breaks out

Chikkamagaluru : The fervour surrounding thinker and orator Chakravarty Sulibele’s Namo Bharat programme reached a crescendo in Chikkamagaluru on Thursday evening as strong opposition from Youth Congress workers punctuated the event, culminating in a tumultuous yet successful conclusion amidst uproar.

The Namo Bharat programme, spearheaded by Chakravarthy Sulibele, unfolded in Vijayapura amid a palpable sense of anticipation. However, the proceedings were disrupted by vehement protests from Youth Congress activists, who vehemently opposed the event. Seventeen Youth Congress workers staged a protest en route to the venue, while another group resorted to a daring half-naked demonstration in the middle of the road. Meanwhile, a third faction positioned themselves behind the stage, brandishing a black flag bearing derogatory remarks against Chakraborty Sulibele, casting a shadow over the proceedings.

A tense standoff ensued as the opposing factions locked eyes, with the Congress workers defiantly unfurling the flag, prompting over 200 BJP supporters to surge onto the stage in a bid to confront them. Police intervention swiftly quelled the brewing confrontation, averting potential escalation. Former MLA CT Ravi, taking a stand against the flag display, voiced his discontent, further heightening the tension in the vicinity.

For nearly half an hour, the situation remained volatile until police officials apprehended the three youths responsible for exhibiting the flag. Addressing the gathering post-event, Chakravarty Sulibele dismissed the opposition as par for the course, asserting, “This is nothing new to me. I have weathered the storm of criticism from Congressmen before, and their allegations only embolden our cause.” He welcomed the verbal sparring from Congress leaders Priyank Kharge and Madhu Bangarappa, interpreting their remarks as a testament to the programme’s efficacy.

Chakravarty Sulibele announced plans for an extensive statewide tour, reaffirming his commitment to advancing the ideals espoused by the Namo Bharat initiative.