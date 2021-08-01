'The Gita' teaches us to be a good human beings'

Bengaluru: Richa Tilokani holds a masters degree in business administration (MBA) from SP Jain Institute of Marketing & Research, Mumbai. She is a marketing, communication and advertising professional who loves writing books and poems. She has worked in premier companies such as Castrol India, ICICI Bank, Sical Logistic etc, handling both domestic and international markets. She has contributed to myriad magazines, newspapers, blogs and anthologies, writing on wellness, travel, fashion, lifestyle and culture. Her first book, "The Teachings of Bhagavad Gita - Timeless Wisdom for the Modern Age" has been published this year. She is currently working on her new book. She talks to The Hans India about her new book.

Why did you decide to pen the book detailing the essence of Gita?

It was not a planned decision, as such. Initially, I was just making notes on the Gita as I wanted my family to understand its essence. But as the notes became detailed and more lucid, I felt they could be structured and presented in a book format so that other people could read them, too.

And when the pandemic started taking hold of the world, I accelerated my efforts as I felt the book could offer solace and hope to those who were struggling to cope with it.

Plus, along the way I wanted to address some myths around it like it is only for serious people, or it is not implementable. But whether one is a beginner or an advanced reader, anyone can approach it and greatly benefit from its wealth of wisdom. For example- it inspires us to practise meditation and yoga regularly.

Is that so difficult to implement? How much time did you spend on research?

Well, I have been reading it from childhood and had the benefit of being taught by my grandfather who was a prolific writer and scholar. So although the formal research took about 3-4 years, it has been a lifetime of reading, attending lectures, discussions etc. The key point was that I approached it like a humble student and so was able to continue learning every time I read it.

You have also simplified it for the better understanding of the readers. Do you think that the youngsters are inquisitive in understanding its essence?

Over the years, I have met so many people who wanted to know more about the Gita, but were unable to understand or implement its teachings. Most of its commentaries are written by great saints which are too complex even for the senior reader. Then, you can imagine how difficult they must be for the lay reader.

So, I approached them in a way which would be relevant and easily understood by the millennials, who wanted to know more about their heritage and culture.

The interest is definitely there, as is evident from the positive feedback I have received from my young readers.

For centuries, the world has looked to the East for pure wisdom, so why shouldn't our next generation benefit from it?

Gita's teachings go beyond the realm of religion. Sometimes it is politicised. Would you like to comment on this?

The Gita teaches us to be a good human being and to be the best version of oneself. In fact, all religions promote peace, compassion and respect towards the self and their fellow beings.

How can someone politicise that?

I think, today, most people are smart enough to look through the divisive and self-serving rhetoric of politicians. Indians have always lived together with love and harmony, irrespective of creed, caste or religion and we will continue to do so in the future too