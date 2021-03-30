True Frog plans to go global, diversify product portfolio

True Frog, a Bengaluru-headquartered startup in the personal care segment, has planned to expand its operations in international markets along with diversifying its product portfolio.

Subrata Nag, Co-Founder, Chairman & MD, True Frog said that the company is looking at investments in the near term to fund its expansion and growth.

"We plan to diversify our product portfolio and are looking at introducing 20-25 products for the next two years. We are also working on reducing the usage of plastic wherever we can and are looking for more sustainable packaging solutions and have products that are environmentally friendly and biodegradable," he said.

He added that the company is also eyeing geographical expansion and gain access to new markets even outside India.

On the impact of Covid, Nag said: "The biggest challenge we have faced so far is Covid. We're forced to change our roll out plan while making sure that we stay put in the business with our limited resources."

"We are currently bootstrapped and have used our funds to launch our first set of five products in the haircare range. We're in the process of introducing more products in the skincare range and will look at adding 3-4 products every quarter."