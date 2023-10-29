Why Indians prefer no masks or disguises in dating…

Bengaluru : Bumble, the popular dating app, has identified a new dating trend ‘UnMasqueing’ ahead of Halloween. ‘UnMasqueing’ refers to ditching masks and disguises, embracing authenticity and one’s true, genuine selves when dating to forge meaningful, healthy relationships.

Amidst Halloween parties in full swing, Bumble’s new study reveals that Indians prefer authenticity over putting on masks and disguises when dating, as a majority (68 per cent) of people surveyed in India prefer dating someone who is authentically themselves, even if they don't always share the same perspectives.

‘Indians prefer disguise-free dating. People we surveyed prefer potential partners who would ditch their disguises and are authentically themselves on the first date as they believe it builds trust from the beginning (45 per cent), allows for both individuals to gauge long-term potential (44 per cent), and leads to honest, meaningful conversations (41 per cent).’

“There's nothing sexier than being your authentic self, especially when it comes to love and relationships. On Bumble, we encourage daters to show up as their true selves and celebrate the genuine ‘you’. By staying true to yourself, you allow yourself the best shot at having meaningful conversations as you get to know someone better - showing the real you to the world helps others to know and like you for who you are! So be sure to enjoy the spooky vibes this season with someone who appreciates the real you!" shared Samarpita Samaddar, India Communications Director, Bumble.

Commissioned by Bumble and conducted by Censuswide with a sample of 2,003 adults aged 18-40 across gender identities in 10 Indian cities in India between September 5-8. Censuswide abide by and employ members of the Market Research Society which is based on the ESOMAR principles.