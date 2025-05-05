Live
- As communal pot boils in Mangaluru, BJP expresses concern over threats to activists
- Dairy Day Spreads Goodness and Gratitude This May Day with a Sweet Surprise for Delivery Partners
- ANRF selects 7 projects to drive innovation in India’s EV ecosystem
- iQOO Neo 10 Teased Ahead of India Launch: Premium Specifications at a Competitive Price
- 'Hardest decision I’ve ever made': Trent Alexander-Arnold announces Liverpool exit at the end of season
- MP: Four killed in car-bike collision; Bhind MLA turns saviour for injured
- She remained silent when violence unfolded: BJP slams CM Banerjee over delayed visit to Murshidabad
- Rishab Rikhiram Sharma Strikes a Chord for Mental Health with Soulful Sitar Concert in Hyderabad
- Capitalised on swinging ball to dismiss LSG’s top-3 batters quickly: Arshdeep
- Telangana transport minister urges RTC employees not to go on strike
Woman Allegedly Murdered by Husband and Relatives in Talaghattapura, Bengaluru
Highlights
A 42-year-old woman was allegedly murdered at her home in Talaghattapura, South Bengaluru.
A 42-year-old woman named Bhagya was reportedly murdered at her home in Talaghattapura, South Bengaluru, on Sunday, April 4, 2025.
She was living with her husband Sriram, who is 50 years old and currently unemployed, and their two children.
Police said the couple often fought at home over personal and family issues. On the day of the incident, Bhagya’s 22-year-old son went to the police and told them that his father, along with two relatives, may have been involved in her death.
The Talaghattapura Police went to the house to investigate and have now officially registered a murder case. The police have started the investigation.
Next Story