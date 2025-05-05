  • Menu
Woman Allegedly Murdered by Husband and Relatives in Talaghattapura, Bengaluru

Highlights

A 42-year-old woman was allegedly murdered at her home in Talaghattapura, South Bengaluru.

A 42-year-old woman named Bhagya was reportedly murdered at her home in Talaghattapura, South Bengaluru, on Sunday, April 4, 2025.

She was living with her husband Sriram, who is 50 years old and currently unemployed, and their two children.

Police said the couple often fought at home over personal and family issues. On the day of the incident, Bhagya’s 22-year-old son went to the police and told them that his father, along with two relatives, may have been involved in her death.

The Talaghattapura Police went to the house to investigate and have now officially registered a murder case. The police have started the investigation.


