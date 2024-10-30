10% of workers hired this year have job titles that didn’t exist in 2000, finds LinkedIn’s Work Change Snapshot

Workplace transformation is accelerating at an unprecedented pace, with new data from LinkedIn’s inaugural Work Change Snapshot showing that 10% of workers hired globally in 2024 hold job titles that didn’t exist in 2000. Roles like Sustainability Manager, AI engineer, Data Scientist, Social Media Manager, and Customer Success Manager are now commonplace.

Whether it’s companies rethinking pandemic-era policies around remote work, the emergence of new technologies, or the increased focus on sustainability, LinkedIn’s Work Change Snapshot reveals just how different modern workplaces look compared to just a few years ago. And the speed of transformation is only set to increase: in a study of more than 5,000 global business leaders, LinkedIn finds that 82% of leaders in India agree that the pace of change at work is speeding up.

Global business leaders recognise the transformative potential of Generative AI, with 9 in 10 in India reporting at least one way the technology could benefit their teams, and 7 in 10 making it a top priority to adopt AI tools in 2025. The benefits of embracing AI go well beyond increased productivity. LinkedIn data shows that employees proficient in Generative AI are 20x more likely to develop essential soft skills like professional networking, personal branding, design thinking and creativity, and emotional intelligence – key qualities that drive success in today’s competitive workplace. In fact, the top five LinkedIn Learning courses in India are focused on these critical soft skills, including Communication Foundations and Building Trust. The popularity of courses like Communication Skills for Modern Management and The Manager’s Guide to Difficult Conversations reflects a growing emphasis on these skills across seniority levels.

Ruchee Anand, India Head, LinkedIn Talent Solutions, said, “AI is transforming the workplace like never before. While nearly 82% professionals in India are feeling the impact of rapid change, it’s encouraging to see more companies committed to navigating this shift. As we look to 2025, businesses are increasingly prioritising AI adoption, alongside meaningful investments in upskilling and reskilling their people. Embracing AI is not just about keeping pace; it’s about empowering teams, fostering innovation, and creating resilient workforces ready to thrive. Now is the moment for organisations to champion AI, commit to skill development, and lead confidently into the future of work.”

LinkedIn announces new AI-Powered tools

As businesses race to keep up with a rapidly changing world, HR teams are increasingly relied upon to guide this transformation. In India, 69% of HR professionals report that expectations of them at work have never been higher. Additionally, 6 in 10 admit that experience alone is no longer enough to stay competitive, with over half acknowledging that career growth now depends on embracing AI.

Since the launch of Recruiter 2024, its first generative AI hiring experience, LinkedIn has helped hirers meet their goal of finding qualified candidates faster. To help HR teams focus on their most strategic, people-centric tasks, LinkedIn has announced the launch of new AI products and tools.

● LinkedIn's first AI agent, Hiring Assistant, is designed to take on a recruiter’s most repetitive tasks so they can spend more time on their most impactful work—like advising hiring managers, connecting with candidates and creating exceptional candidate experiences. Starting today, recruiters can choose to delegate time-consuming tasks to the Hiring Assistant including finding candidates and applicant review. While recruiters will be able to spend significantly less time on these tasks, they will be in full control throughout the process. Hirers will be able to provide feedback on the candidates throughout the entire process, helping the Hiring Assistant to continuously learn each recruiter's preferences and become more personalised to each hirer. LinkedIn’s Hiring Assistant is available today in charter to a select group of recruiters - in Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, Mexico, Philippines, Singapore and the United States - from companies such as AMD, Canva, Siemens and Zurich Insurance. It will be rolled out to additional global customers over the coming months.

● We’re also rolling out a new AI-powered coaching feature in LinkedIn Learning to help professionals practise their interpersonal skills through interactive scenarios using text or voice. The scenarios include practising how to deliver performance reviews, having conversations on work-life balance, and giving feedback to a colleague. LinkedIn is beginning to roll this out today to people who have LinkedIn Learning Hub accounts. Over the coming year, LinkedIn will roll it out to all global learners who have a LinkedIn Learning Hub account or LinkedIn Premium. Over the coming months, LinkedIn is also bringing AI-powered coaching to global audiences for the first time by enabling content discovery in German, French, and Japanese, so learners can find high-quality content in their preferred language library faster.

● LinkedIn has also expanded its LinkedIn Learning library to over 1,000 AI courses, and these three AI professional certificates for talent leaders are free on LinkedIn Learning through the end of year.