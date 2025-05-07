Live
- Pawan Kalyan Supports Operation Sindoor, says it's a lesson for Pak
- The Mental Health Benefits of Daily Meditation Practice
- PM Modi delivered justice, taught Pak a lesson: Delhi CM on Operation Sindoor
- 'Jai Hind', 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ slogans reverberate nationwide after 'Operation Sindoor' strikes terror in PoK camps
- PM Modi briefs Cabinet on Operation Sindoor, says mission executed flawlessly
- IPL 2025: Hardik could've gone for three sixes too: Jayawardene defends giving 19th over to Chahar in loss to GT
- Mamata Banerjee’s post hailing India after ‘Operation Sindoor’ attracts snide comments on social media
- Cabinet approves expansion of academic, infrastructure capacity of 5 IITs
- India heading to become 3rd largest economy, Pakistan on brink of collapse
- Meta Wins $167M Verdict Against NSO Group Over WhatsApp Spyware Attacks
100% QVA payout to over 70% of TCS staff
New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has paid out 100 per cent of the Quarterly Variable Allowance (QVA) to more than 70 per cent of its...
New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has paid out 100 per cent of the Quarterly Variable Allowance (QVA) to more than 70 per cent of its workforce for the January-March quarter.
The company clarified that for employees in other grades, the QVA payout is determined by the performance of their respective business units, which is consistent with TCS' established policy across quarters.
"We have paid out 100 per cent QVA to over 70 per cent of the company. For all other grades, the QVA depends on their unit's business performance. This is in line with our standard practice across quarters," TCS said in a statement. TCS reported a 1.7 per cent decline in the March quarter net profit to Rs 12,224 crore, driven largely by a margin contraction. It logged a total revenue of Rs 64,479 crore in Q4 FY25, up 5.3 per cent over the year-ago period.