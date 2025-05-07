100% QVA payout to over 70% of TCS staff

New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has paid out 100 per cent of the Quarterly Variable Allowance (QVA) to more than 70 per cent of its workforce for the January-March quarter.

The company clarified that for employees in other grades, the QVA payout is determined by the performance of their respective business units, which is consistent with TCS' established policy across quarters.

"We have paid out 100 per cent QVA to over 70 per cent of the company. For all other grades, the QVA depends on their unit's business performance. This is in line with our standard practice across quarters," TCS said in a statement. TCS reported a 1.7 per cent decline in the March quarter net profit to Rs 12,224 crore, driven largely by a margin contraction. It logged a total revenue of Rs 64,479 crore in Q4 FY25, up 5.3 per cent over the year-ago period.