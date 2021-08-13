10th edition of CREDAI property show underway in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Apex body of private real estate developers – CREDAI (Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India) has organised the 10th edition of Hyderabad Property Show at Hitex on Friday. The three-day event was inaugurated by Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Minister of State for Roads, Buildings, Legislative Affairs, and Housing Department, Telangana in the presence of the CREDAI senior members.

The show is aimed towards bringing together all the people from diverse facets of the construction industry, including developers, material vendors, experts, and financial institutions from across the city to present the progressions in the real estate sector. Over 15,000 properties are on display in 100 stalls, with wider corridors to maintain Covid protocols.

P Ramakrishna Rao, President, CREDAI Hyderabad Chapter, said: "Navigating this pandemic has been challenging for all the individuals and the businesses. In these trying times, government support has played a vital role in helping industry tide over the situation. We request the government to schedule a quarterly review meeting with all stakeholders for TS-RERA, to review the progress and resolve issues."

He further added, "In spite, of the pandemic, Hyderabad has shown great resilience, and the demand for real estate has been growing steadily."