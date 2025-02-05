Live
- MI Cape Town beat Paarl Royal to enter maiden SA20 final
- Latest Bikes hitting the market in February 2025
- Actress Sushmitha Bhat tells Gautham Menon, Mammootty: Forever grateful for trusting in me
- Pragati Yatra: Nitish Kumar to visit Munger to review development work
- US military aircraft carrying 205 illegal immigrants to land in Amritsar today
- South Korea to invest $88.6 mn won for technologies to achieve carbon neutrality
- Budget to boost consumption sectors, DeekSeek AI an opportunity for Indian IT firms
- AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan booked for violating MCC
- Indian stock market trades flat, all eyes on RBI MPC meet
- Cummins, Hazlewood unlikely to play for Australia in Champions Trophy, says McDonald
Just In
17,654 firms exit business this fiscal so far
The figure includes firms that have been amalgamated, converted into LLPs, liquidated/dissolved and struck off from the official records
New Delhi: As many as 17,654 companies have been closed down till January 26 in the current financial year and a total of 1,38,027 firms were registered during the same period, according to official data.
The data was shared by Minister of State (MoS) for Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra to the Rajya Sabha as part of a written reply on Tuesday. As per the data, 17,654 companies have been shuttered in the current financial year till January 26. The figure includes companies that have been amalgamated, converted into LLPs, liquidated/dissolved and struck off from the official records. The count of shuttered companies stood at 22,044 and 84,801 in 2023-24 and 2022-23, respectively.
The data was furnished in response to questions by YSRCP Rajya Sabha member ParimalNathwani. Companies are registered in the country under the Companies Act, which is implemented by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA). The ministry also implements the Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) Act. Till January 26 of the current fiscal, as many as 1,38,027 companies have been registered, while the count stood at 1,85,318 in 2023-24 and at 1,59,302 in 2022-23.