2.8 lakh rural participants attend CSC Olympiad 5.0, 163 scholars selected

New Delhi: Marking a significant milestone in bridging the educational gap between urban and rural India, the fifth edition of the CSC Olympiad has ended with over 280,000 students from remote rural areas registering across 15 subjects, the government said on Thursday.

Of those registered, 113,576 students participated in practice exams and over 100,000 online exams were conducted with AI proctoring.

Notably, 163 students have been selected for performance-based scholarships, as announced by the Common Service Centre e-governance under the Ministry of Electronics and IT.

CSC Olympiad 5.0, catering to students from Class 3 to 12, conducted examinations in 10 regional languages, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Odia, Telugu, Malayalam, and Bengali, ensuring accessibility and inclusivity.

Beyond academic assessments, the Olympiad aims to foster leadership and communication skills and to elevate the role of Common Service Centres (CSCs) as crucial educational facilitators in rural communities.

“The results for CSC Olympiad 5.0 will be released on the official website on February 28, with a streamlined online portal facilitating scholarship claims,” said the ministry.

This initiative signifies a paradigm shift in rural education, equipping students with the tools and opportunities to compete on national and international platforms, irrespective of their geographical location.

“The CSC Olympiad is not just an examination; it's a catalyst for change, ensuring that no student is left behind in the pursuit of knowledge and excellence,” the ministry added.

"The CSC Olympiad serves as a vital bridge, connecting rural students to opportunities they might otherwise miss," said Sanjay Rakesh, Managing Director and CEO of CSC.

By providing a platform for academic assessment and competitive engagement, we are not only enhancing their skills but also instilling a sense of confidence and preparing them for future academic and professional challenges, he added.

The initiative, born out of a crisis, has become a beacon of hope, demonstrating the power of technology to democratise education."

