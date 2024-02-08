2G to coal scam & more: White Paper details 15 scams during UPA regime

New Delhi: The White Paper on Indian Economy tabled in the Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday enumerates about 15 cases of corruption and scams that happened during the 10-year rule of the Congress-led UPA government.

As per the document, the UPA's decade of governance was marked by a series of scams in multiple sectors, ranging from coal to telecom to aviation.

“The scams and corruption cases had shaken the confidence of the people," the White Paper said, as it detailed the current status of some of the high-profile cases.

Coal Block Allocation

This financial 'scandal' involved irregularities and corruption in the allocation of coal blocks by the government to private companies for captive use, leading to an estimated loss of Rs 1.86 lakh crore to the exchequer, as estimated by the CAG.

This came to light in 2012. The Supreme Court had cancelled 204 such allocations. Final reports have been filed in the courts in 47 cases, and 10 cases are under investigation. In 14 cases, the accused have been convicted by the trial courts. The remaining cases are under trial.

Commonwealth Games

The multi-nation sporting event was marred by widespread corruption, mismanagement, and financial irregularities in the planning and execution of various projects related to the games. Charge-sheets were filed in eight cases which are under trial in the courts of Delhi.

2G Telecom

This involved a loss of about Rs 1.76 lakh crore of potential revenue to the government, as estimated by the CAG (at the rates paid for 3G spectrum). The corruption cases are in the appellate court.

Saradha Chit Fund

This was a Ponzi scheme with the diversion of funds for personal use, and luring investors with the promise of high returns. The scam unfolded in 2013 in West Bengal when the group collapsed, leaving millions of investors in financial distress.

INX Media Case

This case involved money laundering and irregularities in foreign investment approval for investment into a media company. It is under trial.

Aircel-Maxis

The case involved allegations of irregularities in the approval of foreign investment in a telecom company, and illegal gratification. The case is under trial.

Antrix-Devas Deal

Irregularities and corruption in a satellite deal between Antrix Corporation, the commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), and Devas Multimedia Pvt Ltd, and irregularities in the allocation of scarce S-band spectrum and wrongful gains to Devas Multimedia are the key elements of this case.

The Supreme Court has confirmed the finding of fraud. A charge-sheet for criminal offence has been filed.

Land for Jobs

The case involves obtaining pecuniary advantages in the form of transfer to land or property in exchange of appointments of substitutes in Group ‘D’ in different zones of Railways. Investigation is underway.

Allotment/release of Prime Land in Panchkula and Gurgaon

These are multiple cases relating to the release of prime land from acquisition in connivance with the private builders and allotment of industrial land to close associates. After investigation, charge sheets have been filed in trial courts.

J&K Cricket Association

This case involves the misappropriation of nearly Rs 44 crore by opening “bogus” bank accounts. After investigation, a charge-sheet was filed.

The Embraer Deal

The case is related to corruption, bribery and kickbacks in the purchase of aircraft from the Brazilian aerospace company Embraer. After investigation, a charge-sheet was filed, and the case is pending in trial court.

Pilatus Basic Trainer Aircraft

The case involves corruption in the procurement of 75 Pilatus basic trainer aircraft for the Indian Air Force in 2009

Hawk Aircraft Purchase

The case involves payment of bribery to unknown officers of the Ministry of Defence, during the period 2003 to 2012, in the procurement of Hawk Aircraft from Rolls Royce Plc, UK. The case is under investigation.

Adarsh Housing Society Scam

This case involves irregularities in the allotment of apartments in a defence land project. It is at the trial stage.

Augusta Westland Helicopter Scam

Kickbacks were paid in the procurement of helicopters