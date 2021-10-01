3-day TREDA property show begins in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Ahead of festive season, the Telangana Real Estate Developers Association (TREDA) has brought more than 100 builders and developers from across the state along with around 10 banks and financial institutions under one roof. TREDA Property Show kick-started at Hitex Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad on Friday.

Telugu cinema actor, producer and writer Naga Shaurya inaugurated the property show in the presence of dignitaries from TREDA and the real estate industry. The three-day event gives the prospective buyers an opportunity to choose from 500 varied properties, suited as per their preferences and budget.

While developers have introduced a range of properties which include apartments, villas, plots, farm lands suited to various classes of customers, well-known financial institutions like State Bank of India, HDFC Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, IIFL Home finance Ltd and Canara Bank are offering a mix of home loan products, making it more viable and accessible to the prospective buyers.

R Chalapathi Rao, President, TREDA, said: "With dynamic land prices and 360 degree growth being witnessed in the Hyderabad market, all citizens wishing to buy a property in the city, it is the best time to buy. The event ensures an opportunity for every category of buyers, irrespective of size of offering and purchase capacity"

"The gradual resumption of economic activity and increasing availability of the vaccine sparked a real estate boom across the State in the recent past and this momentum is expected to continue in the near future. The State government's industry friendly reforms and policies acted as a driving force to Hyderabad,putting it among the best performing markets in India." He further added, "From the investment and talent perspective, Hyderabad scores high among the corporate world, thus becoming the most preferred destination for multinational companies to set up operations in the country."