3 in 4 Doctors Say Majority of Heart Patients Are Under 50, TATA AIG Survey Finds

TATA AIG General Insurance Company Limited, one of India’s leading general insurance providers, today released findings from a nationwide survey of nearly 300 cardiologists, revealing an alarming trend of younger Indians facing serious heart conditions, coupled with widespread ignorance of early warning signs and poor financial preparedness.

The survey highlights a dramatic transformation in cardiac care landscape over the past decade. The study highlights how heart disease is increasingly striking younger Indians, with 74% of doctors reporting that a majority of their patients are now under the age of 50. Currently, 36% of doctors see cardiac patients fall within the 31-40 age group, while 38% see heart patients aged 41-50. A stark contrast to a decade ago when 87% of cases affected individuals aged 41 and above.

Speaking about the survey findings, Mr. Rajagopal Rudraraju, Senior Executive Vice President & National Head - Consumer Claims said, “On World Heart Day, it is important to recognize that India’s cardiac challenge is both a medical and a financial one. The growing incidence among younger people means families are often caught unprepared, both emotionally and economically. At TATA AIG, we see this reality reflected in our claims data, where have evaluated last 5 years cardiology cost change and it is found to be 65%. The rising costs highlight how critical it is to plan for unexpected health events, not just through preventive care but also with robust insurance cover that ensures treatment is never delayed for want of financial resources.”

Surprisingly, a staggering 78% of doctors reported that patients blatantly ignore chest pain or discomfort, the most critical early warning sign of cardiac issues. Many also overlook breathlessness and dismiss unexplained fatigue, leading to delayed diagnosis. The survey identifies high stress coupled with unhealthy diet as the primary driver behind India’s rising heart disease incidence. What makes it worse is that significant portion of patients seeking medical attention only after substantial heart damage has occurred.

Doctors also highlighted that early warning signs are often missed or neglected. Nearly eight in ten said patients ignore chest pain, while many also downplay fatigue and breathlessness, dismissing them as stress or routine tiredness. Over 60% of doctors noted that patients typically reach hospitals only after substantial damage to the heart has already occurred, which makes treatment more complex and outcomes less favourable.

The findings expose significant challenges in healthcare access and financial preparedness. While 39% of doctors report that advanced medical treatments remain limited beyond major metropolitan areas, 59% indicate that fewer than 40% of their patients are financially equipped to handle advanced cardiac treatments. This gap between treatment needs and financial capacity underscores the importance of comprehensive health insurance coverage.

The survey also reveals important gender-related insights, with 34% of doctors acknowledging that women face equal cardiac risks as men, 16% note that women's cardiac symptoms are frequently overlooked, leading to potential underdiagnosis.

According to industry reports, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) remain the leading cause of death in India with the majority occurring among individuals aged 40–69. The rising prevalence of CVDs is closely linked to lifestyle factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and stress. Notably, sales of cardiac medications have surged by over 50% in the past five years, reflecting both increased awareness and a growing disease burden. Additionally, the incidence of heart attacks among individuals under 40 has been rising, attributed to factors like sedentary lifestyles, poor diet, and inadequate sleep. These trends underscore the urgent need for enhanced public health initiatives focusing on prevention, early detection, and management of heart disease to mitigate its impact on India's population.