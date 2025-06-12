3 out of 4 Indian recruiters are investing up to 70% of their hiring budgets in AI and tech to hire smarter, faster: LinkedIn research

Nearly three years into adopting AI at work, Indian recruiters are moving from ‘quick hiring’ to ‘quality hiring’. New research from LinkedIn reveals that 3 out of 4 (75%) recruiters in India are investing up to 70% of their hiring budgets in recruitment tech and AI tools.

LinkedIn’s India Hiring ROI research, based on responses from over 1,300 HR professionals across 10 cities, finds that today’s top 3 recruitment priorities are finding high-quality candidates with transferable skills (57%), adopting smarter hiring tech (52%), and proving the ROI of hiring investments to C-suite leaders (46%).

But challenges persist, from ensuring the right mix of soft and technical skills (64%) to hiring fast (58%) and finding candidates who are the right culture fit (54%). To meet these shifting demands, 69% of Indian recruiters are now using data analytics to make informed hiring decisions and 63% are using AI tools to improve hiring speed and accuracy.

Ruchee Anand, Head of LinkedIn Talent Solutions in India says, “With the pressure to hire quickly, many recruiters cast the net wide but not deep, choosing volume over precision. But hiring today demands more. Recruiters need tools that help them find skilled talent who can drive real business outcomes. The opportunity lies in using AI and data to shift from quick-fill roles to high-impact hires. Our latest research shows that over half (53%) of recruiters in India already see stronger returns from platforms like LinkedIn, as they shift focus to skills like problem-solving, creativity, and leadership. This marks a clear step forward in how India hires - with precision, purpose, and long-term value in mind.”

Hiring ROI in India is now defined by quality and revenue, not just speed

Nearly 3 in 4 HR professionals in India say their organisations complete hiring within two to four weeks. But quality of hire has become the most important measure of success, cited by 72% of recruiters, followed by time to hire (60%) and revenue per employee (59%).

Recruiters say delays in the process result in losing top candidates to faster competitors (58%), higher workload pressure on teams (64%), and reduced productivity and morale (63%). The most common causes of delay are structural: lengthy approval processes (58%) and indecision among hiring managers (56%).

Recruiters are evolving into strategic career advisors as AI boosts efficiency

Recruiters are using AI to save time by automating manual tasks and enhancing productivity. 45% say AI increases efficiency, and 42% say that by taking off repetitive tasks off their plate, it helps them focus on higher value activities such as on stakeholder alignment and candidate experience.

As AI adoption grows, 90% percent of recruiters in India expect to step up as ‘strategic career advisors’ in their roles, and 92% plan to use personalised content and data insights to engage candidates more effectively.

Sunil Chemmankotil, MD at Adecco India says, "We’re witnessing a fundamental transformation - not just in the talent pool, but in the very nature of roles themselves. As job functions converge and hybrid profiles become the standard, traditional job titles no longer capture the full scope of what candidates bring to the table. With advanced tools like LinkedIn Recruiter 2024, we can now decode roles into the core skills that truly matter. This allows us to identify adjacent talent that might have been overlooked in the past. In a dynamic market like India, this kind of AI-driven insight is not just helpful - it’s a strategic advantage.”

LinkedIn’s AI-powered tools are built to help recruiters hire quality candidates faster, with higher response rates

As recruiters face rising pressure to move faster without compromising on quality, LinkedIn’s AI-powered tools are designed to deliver results that matter.