35% GST on sin goods not good for exchequer: SJM

New Delhi: Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) has dubbed the proposal to introduce 35 per cent GST on ‘sin goods’ like aerated beverages and tobacco products as a ‘bad idea’ as it would lead to smuggling and loss of revenue for the country.

Besides, other bodies like All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) and Indian Sellers Collective -- an umbrella body of trade associations and sellers across the country -- have raised concerns on the recommendations of the GoM on GST rate rationalisation. Earlier this month, the GoM recommended a special rate of 35 per cent on sin goods like aerated beverages, cigarettes, tobacco and related products.