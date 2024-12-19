  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

35% GST on sin goods not good for exchequer: SJM

35% GST on sin goods not good for exchequer: SJM
x
Highlights

New Delhi: Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) has dubbed the proposal to introduce 35 per cent GST on ‘sin goods’ like aerated beverages and tobacco products...

New Delhi: Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) has dubbed the proposal to introduce 35 per cent GST on ‘sin goods’ like aerated beverages and tobacco products as a ‘bad idea’ as it would lead to smuggling and loss of revenue for the country.

Besides, other bodies like All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) and Indian Sellers Collective -- an umbrella body of trade associations and sellers across the country -- have raised concerns on the recommendations of the GoM on GST rate rationalisation. Earlier this month, the GoM recommended a special rate of 35 per cent on sin goods like aerated beverages, cigarettes, tobacco and related products.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick