37 SCBs’ GNPAs at 12-yr low of 2.6%

Mumbai: The asset quality of India’s banks has improved further with their gross non-performing assets (GNPA) declining to 2.6 per cent of total advances in September 2024 which is the lowest level in the last 12 years, according to the RBI’s latest financial stability report.

The net NPA ratio was around 0.6 per cent, according to the RBI’s December 2024 issue of the Financial Stability Report (FSR).

“Buoyed by falling slippages, higher write-offs and steady credit demand, the gross nonperforming assets (GNPA) ratio of 37 scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) fell to a multi-year low of 2.6 per cent,” the report stated.

The improvement in asset quality of SCBs was broad-based across sectors and bank groups, according to the report.

According to the report, the share of large borrowers in the GNPA of banks has steadily declined over the past two years.

The asset quality of banks’ large borrower portfolios has improved considerably, with the GNPA ratio falling from 4.5 per cent in March 2023 to 2.4 per cent in September 2024.